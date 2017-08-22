Philadelphia To Host 4 Of Next 5 Army-Navy Football Games

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia will remain the primary host for the iconic Army-Navy football game, winning four of the games in the next five years.

Officials announced Tuesday that Philadelphia will host 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022. New York is expected to be getting 2021.

“If a cadet left West Point on a bus going 60 miles an hour and a midshipman leaves Annapolis…,” joked Army athletic director Boo Corrigan.

Corrigan joked about the foundation of Philadelphia’s status as home of the Army-Navy classic. Picked because it’s midway and gives neither team home field advantage, the city has hosted 86 of the 117 games, and Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk says it now transcends geography.

“Something that only, only Philly exudes, that next level of commitment, energy, enthusiasm and truly the spirit of Army-Navy,” said Gladchuk.

Still, Gladchuk and Corrigan say negotiations were tough. Lots of cities want the game. Officials declined to say how much the city put up to win the games but say the economic impact is estimate at $30 million.

Mayor Kenney says, this year in particular, the game offers something more.

“We can all take a page out of their book on this one, we’re going to disagree on somethings but at the end of the day we need to find our way back to remembering we’re all on the same team,” said Kenney.

Mayor Kenney says the game also offers a lesson.