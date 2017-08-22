NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Police Searching For Man Assaulted Last Week In Gloucester Township

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Gloucester Township are searching for a man who was assaulted last week.

Police say 61-year-old Peter Forte was last seen on Friday, Aug. 18 around 10 a.m. near Blackwood Liquors after he was assaulted in the area of Rite Aid on the Black Horse Pike in Blackwood.

peter forte missing Police Searching For Man Assaulted Last Week In Gloucester Township

Forte may have suffered injuries to his face and head.

Forte is a 5-foot-8, 150-pound white male, and was last seen wearing a light blue short-sleeve shirt and dark grey shorts.

He is known to frequent the area of Blackwood Lake and the Gloucester Township Health and Fitness Trail.

If anyone has any information on Forte’s whereabouts, please call Gloucester Township police at 856-228-4500 or 856-842-5560.

