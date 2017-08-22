DEVELOPING: NTSB Investigating After Dozens Injured When SEPTA Train Crashes At 69th Street Terminal

4 Men Arrested In Child Predator Sting Conducted By Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office

Filed Under: child predator sting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Four men are facing charges in connection with a child predator sting conducted by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.

Police: Woman Made Up Assault Charges Against Cop In Sex Ad

The suspects have been identified as 36-year-old Christopher Cook of York; 28-year-old William Novitski of King of Prussia; 30-year-old Apithai Pikrohkit of King of Prussia; and 27-year-old Nafiz Tahmid of Philadelphia.

Investigators say each suspect solicited sex online with an undercover agent who posed as a minor.

All four men are charged with unlawful contact with a minor and criminal attempt to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Small Hotel Getaway
Eclipse 2017
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch