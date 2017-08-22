4 Men Arrested In Child Predator Sting Conducted By Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Four men are facing charges in connection with a child predator sting conducted by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.
The suspects have been identified as 36-year-old Christopher Cook of York; 28-year-old William Novitski of King of Prussia; 30-year-old Apithai Pikrohkit of King of Prussia; and 27-year-old Nafiz Tahmid of Philadelphia.
Investigators say each suspect solicited sex online with an undercover agent who posed as a minor.
All four men are charged with unlawful contact with a minor and criminal attempt to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.