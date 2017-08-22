Officials: New Jersey Senator Jim Whelan Dies At 68

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—New Jersey Senator Jim Whelan has passed away, Senate President Steve Sweeney announced on Tuesday night.

Whelan was born in Philadelphia on November 8, 1948.

He later attended Temple University where he earned a B.A. in English Education.

Whelan, a longtime teacher in Atlantic City, served as a two term mayor in the 80’s. In 2006, he was elected to the state assembly and became a senator two years later.

Whelan announced earlier this year he would not seek re-election, and underwent kidney surgery last month in Philadelphia.

“I will always appreciate Jim’s guidance when I first became Mayor and showing me the ropes my first few months. He took me under his wing like a big brother,” said Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian.

“I am shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Senator Jim Whelan. Jim was a true friend, a confidant and champion for the people of South Jersey and the entire state,” said Sweeny in a statement.

Governor Chris Christie called Whelan’s death an enormous loss, adding that Atlantic City’s comeback was thanks to Whelan’s efforts.

“During my nearly eight years in Trenton, I came to know Jim as a forthright and honest leader who’s word was his bond. While we did not always agree on policy, he was always willing to listen and reason together. The current comeback of Atlantic City is due in no small part to the efforts and passion of Jim Whelan. Mary Pat and I extend our deepest sympathies and prayers to the entire Whelan family. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.”

Many have taken to Twitter on Tuesday to express their condolences:

Senator Whelan was a man of honor & integrity. His legacy fighting for AC & his district will live on. My statement: https://t.co/p13ebhAgrD — Steve Sweeney (@NJSenatePres) August 23, 2017

I am shocked by tonight's news. Jim Whelan was a dedicated public servant whose legacy in Atlantic County will always be remembered. — Frank LoBiondo (@RepLoBiondo) August 23, 2017

I am shocked and saddened to lose Jim Whelan tonight. He was a true public servant. The state of New Jersey lost a hero tonight. — Louis Greenwald (@LouGreenwald) August 23, 2017

Jim Whelan gave his career to the people of Atlantic City & Atlantic County. New Jersey has lost a class act and a giant. -PM pic.twitter.com/SRGbOtSATT — Phil Murphy (@PhilMurphyNJ) August 23, 2017