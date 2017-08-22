South Jersey Beaches Closed For High Bacteria Levels

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Two beaches in South Jersey are closed Tuesday after the tested water quality samples exceeded the recreational standard.

Each week, recreational beach water quality monitoring is performed at approximately 180 ocean and 35 bay monitoring stations along the coast of New Jersey.

The Department of Environmental Protection says they test for a type of bacteria called Enterococci, which is found in animal and human waste. The New Jersey State Sanitary Code requires that the concentration of bacteria not exceed 104 colonies of Enterococci bacteria per 100 milliliters of sample.

On Tuesday, two beaches were listed as closed in Long Beach Township in Ocean County.

Beaches are closed “if two consecutive samples collected at a bathing beach exceed the state standard.” The closure applies to water activities like swimming, wading, and playing in the water. Other beach related activities like sunbathing and walking on the beach are unaffected.

The following beaches are closed at this time:

Long Beach Township

  • New Jersey Beach, off of Bawview Ave.: Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.
  • Stockton Beach, off of Long Beach Blvd.: Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

 

