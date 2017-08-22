Man Hospitalized After Being Struck By NJ Transit Bus In Millville

MILLVILLE, N.J. (CBS)—A man was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after police say he was struck by a New Jersey Transit bus.
It happened around 3:15 p.m. on the west side of Route 47 under the Route 55 overpass.
Police say a 45-year-old man was walking east across the southbound lane of Route 47 when he was struck by the bus driven by a 51-year-old man.
The victim was flown to Cooper Medical Center for unknown injuries.
The Millville Police Department says their fatal crash team is investigating.