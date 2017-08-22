A man was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after police say he was struck by a New Jersey Transit bus.
Man Hospitalized After Being Struck By NJ Transit Bus In Millville

MILLVILLE, N.J. (CBS)—A man was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after police say he was struck by a New Jersey Transit bus.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. on the west side of Route 47 under the Route 55 overpass.

Police say a 45-year-old man was walking east across the southbound lane of Route 47 when he was struck by the bus driven by a 51-year-old man.

The victim was flown to Cooper Medical Center for unknown injuries.

The Millville Police Department says their fatal crash team is investigating.

