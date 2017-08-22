Infant Shares Limelight With Eclipse

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For this Willow Grove family, their bundle of joy was supposed to arrive last week but babies have their own schedules.

The family’s plans to watch the eclipse were dashed because the baby decided to share the limelight with history.

Carter Anthony Parsons was born during the solar eclipse at 1:53 p.m. on Monday.

“He was 6 days late,” Erica, the infant’s mother, said.

Erica says when she was scheduled to be induced she figured it would take a day, so the family would have time to watch the eclipse but that wasn’t in the stars.

“The way it turned out he was born as it happened,” Rob Elkins, the child’s father, said.

Doctors say the eclipse has no impact on labor and delivery.

Carter’s sister, Jordan, 8, was in her grandmother’s backyard watching the celestial event as Carter was making his debut at the hospital.

“I’m going to tell him he was a lucky baby cause his birthday was on the eclipse,” Jordan said.

Many astrologists agree, babies born during an eclipse are destined for greatness

“He’s an eclipse baby it should be good luck,” Elkins said.

“He’s part of history,” Erica added.

The 9-pound baby seems unfazed by his star status but his parents are over the moon and hoping their eclipse delivery will mean sunny days are ahead for little Carter.

The baby and his mother will be heading home Wednesday and Jordan says she’ll save the eclipse glasses she wore to look at the sun as a souvenir for her little brother, who now has the destination of being an eclipse baby.