Boys & Girls Club Teams Up With Comcast To Collect School Supplies For City Youth

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– Backpacks, lunch boxes and a variety of other school supplies were collected by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Philadelphia during a lunch-time event outside the Comcast Center in Center City on Tuesday.
Libby Lescalleet, a Boys & Girls Club executive, says Comcast employees led the way in dropping off supplies, many of which will be distributed in the coming days to elementary and middle-school youngsters in the city.
She says several donors were creative in their selections for the children.
“The cat lady little lunch box here so it’s some wonderful, fun colors but it’s also got lots of little kitty cats all over it,” she said. “We have the Flyers backpack full of back to school supplies for all of our Flyers fans and then one of my favorite ones is also the backpack full of sharks.”
And, for those who wanted to simply make a donation there was electronic “dip jar.”
“You can run your debit card or credit card through it and it makes fun, happy sounds and then it goes in $5 increments as many times as you want it to go,” she said.