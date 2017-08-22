2 Philly-Area Food Trucks Compete For $50,000 On Food Network

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two Philadelphia-area food trucks are are getting national attention, as they race for $50,000 on the Food Network.

“It’s just such a great experience to be with all these different food trucks, so many talented chefs,” said 19-year-old chef Mikey Robins of Lower Gwynedd.

Robins is no stranger to the Food Network as he is a former “Chopped” champion at the age of 14.

Now, the Montgomery County native and his food truck, The Breakfast Club, also known as “The Brunch Squad,” won the first week’s challenge of making beignets on “The Great Food Truck Race” in New Orleans.

ALSO READ: Guide To “Old Time” Chinese Eats

“It’s been so much fun to kind of experience all these crazy challenges and all these highs and lows that come with operating a food truck,” he said.

Robins says no matter where they cook, the City of Brotherly Love is with them.

“We cook with love, we serve with love and we hope to compete in this compete in this competition with love,” he said.

The other local food truck featured on the show is Papi Chulo’s Empanadas from Cherry Hill.