Atlantic City Gearing Up For 15th Annual Airshow

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS)–From the powerful roar of fighter jets to death-defying spins and drops in single prop planes, thousands of beach and boardwalk goers had quite the aerial entertainment Tuesday as performers for Wednesday’s Atlantic City Airshow practiced their moves.

Even though not all of the performers do demonstrations, some people prefer practice day to the actual airshow because of smaller crowds.

“You got the exact reason, less people today yeah and they have most of the acts that they’ll have tomorrow,” says Joe Golding of Beach Haven West who was sitting with half a dozen friends.

Making this more or less a two-day event is just fine with local businesses.

“We have a lot of people in here every year and we do have good opportunity for us,” says Asad Chaudry, who operates Molto Pizza on the Boardwalk.

Now in its 15th year, the airshow has always been about stimulating the local economy.

“It’s an event that draws over 400,000 people and it has about $26 million of economic impact into the region,” says Joe Kelly, president of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce which organizes the airshow.

The US Air Force Thunderbirds headline the show again this year, a full show line up is available HERE.