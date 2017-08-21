Weekend Box Report: ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’ Grabs Top Spot

By Bill Wine
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On another slow August weekend at multiplexes, The Hitman’s Bodyguard took the box-office crown, pretty much by default.

The action comedy with Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson finished first by earning an estimated $22 million on its weekend debut.

The runner-up was last weekend’s leader – the horror-thriller sequel, Annabelle: Creation – which took in another $16 million.

Third place went to another new attraction, the comedic heist flick, Logan Lucky, featuring Channing Tatum and Daniel Craig. It earned a modest $8 million.

And fourth belonged to the holdover war drama, Dunkirk, with just under $7 million.

Overall, industry-wide totals were well below those of last weekend and even further below those of the counterpart weekend last year.

