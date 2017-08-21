Viewing Eclipse From The Sky: Better Or Worse?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you assumed the closer you are to the sun, the better your view of Monday’s solar eclipse, that’s not necessarily the case.

Knowing he’d be in the air during the eclipse, American Airlines pilot Doug Jett says he had a warning for passengers before taking off from Atlanta to Philadelphia.

“I did make the announcement beforehand that unfortunately we weren’t going to be able to see it the way our flight was,” Jett said, “and our flight path.”

Which he says disappointed some people who brought their eclipse glasses hoping they’d have the ideal view of the rare event.

“People were complaining,” Jett said, “[They were] doing the ‘hey, can’t you just do the ‘Top Gun’ move and spin the plane over so we can see out the side of the window.'”

But it wasn’t a total loss.

“One thing we did notice was definitely the shadow effect,” Jett said, “the darkness, just the haze and the way the sun outlook looked.”

Most importantly, he says, everyone aboard the flight was safe.

“It was actually relatively seamless,” Jett said.