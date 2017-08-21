Partial Solar Eclipse To Blanket Philly Region This Afternoon

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the first time in almost 100 years today, a solar eclipse will cut across the United States. The last time a total solar eclipse traveled all the way from coast to coast in the US was June 8 of 1918.

The biggest question we always are asking when an event like this happens is if it will be clear or cloudy and just how easily it will be for us to see.

Across the U.S. the “Path of Totality” right now looks as though it will be clear, with optimal viewing for all of the areas that are going to see a full solar eclipse.

Here in Philadelphia, we will see 80 percent of the sun covered up. The eclipse will start at 1:22Pm when the shadow of the moon first starts to slide onto the sphere of the sun.

The peak time of the eclipse will be at 2:44PM. That is when we are going to see the full 80 percent coverage here in the city.

The moon shadow will then start to fade off the face of the sun and should finally clear completely away from the sun at 4:01PM, ending the eclipse for us here in Philadelphia. Visibility for us here in the city should be good with limited clouds to obscure the view. Areas where the viewing will be the best are likely at the shore points in New Jersey, while west of the city could be a little more cloudy, but still in general nice viewing conditions.

The next solar eclipse to cut across the U.S. will be in the 2024, and will move near the east coast. If you are planning on viewing the eclipse today make sure you are using your NASA approved glasses to keep your eyes safe.