Report: Solar Eclipse Could Cost Employers Nearly $700 Million In Lost Productivity

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The solar eclipse is expected to put a dent in productivity on Monday, which could cost employers hundreds of millions of dollars.
According to outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, the eclipse could potentially cost employers $694 million.
The report reveals that the states and metro areas directly in the path of the eclipse could see nearly $200 million in lost productivity combined.
“A loss of productivity does not necessarily mean that good things cannot come out of this eclipse. By considering how this event may impact employee morale, companies can turn this potential monetary loss to a gain when it comes to employee satisfaction,” said Andrew Challenger, the firm’s vice president.
Challenger added that employers should use this opportunity to boost morale among employees.
“That is not to say employers need to board their windows and keep employees locked up in conference room meetings until the eclipse ends,” said Challenger. “Rather, looking for how to turn this lack of productivity into a way to increase morale and strengthen the team is a much better use of the eclipse.”
The eclipse will begin in Philadelphia at 1:22 p.m. and the peak eclipse time will be at 2:44 p.m.