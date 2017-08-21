Rowan University Hosting Solar Eclipse Party

GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) — Rowan University is hosting a solar eclipse party with a free show in their planetarium.
Up to 1,000 people are expected to attend.
Local Eye Surgeon Travels To The Path Of Totality For Solar Eclipse
Throughout the afternoon, the Edelman Planetarium will be showing education information about the eclipse.
Although we’ll only see a partial eclipse in our area, those who have gathered here will head outside with their special solar eclipse glasses to watch as the moon begins to cover the sun.
The planetarium will be handing out more than 1,000 pairs of those glasses – first come, first serve starting at 1 p.m.
Some kids already came prepared with their own heavy duty eclipse goggles and even made their own eclipse t-shirts.
“I’m sure it’s going to be great. I’m so excited. This is probably what it’s going to look like – on my shirt,” said Malina Cortes of Vineland.
Krispy Kreme Celebrates The Eclipse With Chocolate Covered Donuts
The event is free and open to the public.
The festivities and kid-friendly activities begin at 1 p.m.