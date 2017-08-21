Police Call About Sex Act In Jeep Leads To ID Theft Busts

BETHLETHEM, Pa. (AP) — Police say a call reporting two people engaged in a sex act in a vehicle outside a Pennsylvania Wal-Mart led them to jail the New York couple on identity theft charges.
Colonial Regional police say they found several forged credit cards in the Jeep Wrangler when they responded to the initial call Thursday about 4:30 p.m. in Lower Nazareth Township.
Police say they smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle so the driver, 22-year-old Ceon Gordon, was also charged with drug possession.
He and 21-year-old Ashley Thompson, both of Brooklyn, remained in the Northampton County jail unable to post bond Monday.
Police say they found a device used to create the forged cards under the driver’s seat.
Online court records don’t list an attorney for the couple who face a preliminary hearing Aug. 31.
