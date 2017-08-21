ECLIPSEFEST: Complete Eclipse Coverage | Watch Live  | Views Across The Country 

New Jersey Shore Amusement Park Recalls Eclipse Glasses

Filed Under: Eclipse 2017

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. (AP) – A New Jersey shore amusement park is warning customers who bought special glasses to watch the solar eclipse to return them.

Jenkinson’s Boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach announced on Facebook Sunday that EverythingBranded.com does not recommend using the glasses to view Monday’s eclipse. The company says there are questions about the glasses’ certification.

Patrons Urged To Return Counterfeit Eclipse Glasses Distributed By Delaware County Library

Jenkinson’s says it will issue a full refund to anyone who purchased the glasses.

Monday’s total eclipse will cast a shadow that will race through 14 states. All of North America will get at least a partial eclipse.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Small Hotel Getaway
Eclipse 2017
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch