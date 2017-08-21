Fan Essentials: What’s Most Exciting About The Mayweather-McGregor Fight?

Ryan Mayer

Fight week is here. Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor meet on Saturday, August 26th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. The fight, that has been two years in the making, has experienced plenty of buildup. There’s been plenty of excitement during the lead up to the big event, from trash talking to sparring videos and everything in between. But, as exciting as the buildup has been, there’s still plenty to be excited about come Saturday night when the two fighters actually enter the ring.

Showtime announcers and boxing analysts Mauro Ranallo, Al Bernstein and Paulie Malignaggi weighed in with their thoughts on what the most exciting aspect of the fight is. They’ve previously given their keys to both Mayweather and McGregor winning, but now, it’s all about what excited them the most about this match-up that is set to take place starting at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Showtime PPV and on the new Showtime pay-per-view app.