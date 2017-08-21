Local Eye Surgeon Travels To The Path Of Totality For Solar Eclipse

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– A local eye doctor and astronomy buff is on a long-planned trip down south to get a glimpse of the total solar eclipse.
A surgeon at Wills Eye Hospital in Center City. A self-professed astronomy enthusiast who peers through his telescope at the cosmos.
That’s Dr. Jack Dugan who, years ago, started planning a trip to Charleston, South Carolina so he could be in the path of totality. And the city, right now he says, is packed.
“So, I know all the hotels are full. All the restaurants are booked,” he said.
Dugan is on the beach for the celestial show and he’s looking out for others around him.
“I brought an extra supply of eclipse glasses that I’m gonna hand out to people I may see or people who may need them,” said Dugan.
It’s a partial eclipse visible in the Delaware Valley. It starts at 1:21 p.m., peaks at 2:44 p.m. and ends at 4:01 p.m.
