ECLIPSEFEST: Complete Eclipse Coverage | Watch Live  | Views Across The Country 

Local Eye Surgeon Travels To The Path Of Totality For Solar Eclipse

By Tim Jimenez
Filed Under: Eclipse 2017

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– A local eye doctor and astronomy buff is on a long-planned trip down south to get a glimpse of the total solar eclipse.

A surgeon at Wills Eye Hospital in Center City. A self-professed astronomy enthusiast who peers through his telescope at the cosmos.

Krispy Kreme Celebrates The Eclipse With Chocolate Covered Donuts 

That’s Dr. Jack Dugan who, years ago, started planning a trip to Charleston, South Carolina so he could be in the path of totality. And the city, right now he says, is packed.

“So, I know all the hotels are full. All the restaurants are booked,” he said.

New Jersey Shore Amusement Park Recalls Eclipse Glasses 

Dugan is on the beach for the celestial show and he’s looking out for others around him.

“I brought an extra supply of eclipse glasses that I’m gonna hand out to people I may see or people who may need them,” said Dugan.

It’s a partial eclipse visible in the Delaware Valley. It starts at 1:21 p.m., peaks at 2:44 p.m. and ends at 4:01 p.m.

More from Tim Jimenez
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Small Hotel Getaway
Eclipse 2017
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch