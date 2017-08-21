College Football Preview: Cheyney University Wolves

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Cheyney University football team is hoping brighter days lie ahead.

It was been a struggle on the gridiron for the Wolves for quite some time. In 2016, they won their season opener to snap a 43-game losing streak but then did not taste victory again to finish the campaign 1-10 (0-7 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference). Here in 2017, head coach Chris Roulhac likes what he sees of his team during pre-season workouts.

“The group has done very well,” Roulhac tells KYW Newsradio. “We are very positive. We’ve stayed injury free, of course that’s one of the big issues, but we’re real excited about the upcoming season.”

On offense, Roulhac is counting on some veterans to lead the way for the Wolves.

“We’re very excited about our (senior) quarterback Dominick Trautz who’s been a four year player for us,” Roulhac says. “He is really doing very well. Two senior wide receiver, (Nigel) Wiley and (Jowan Lewis-Kearse) have also stepped up and done an excellent job.”

Roulhac also likes how the defense is coming together.

“Sam Anojulu is the leader on defense, a safety, He’s playing very well,” he says. “Jamiel Hines at linebacker is a senior. So that’s group is really gelling. Because we have seniors, that makes a big difference going forward.”

Roulhac talks about the challenges of trying to turn around a program that has struggled for an extended period of time.

“I think for us, a lot [has been] physical,” he says. “We just have not had the talent to match up with other teams in the PSAC. Now we’re starting to get the talent. So now we really have to instill in the kids the fact that now, we’re good enough to beat some teams in the PSAC.”

Cheyney will open its 2017 season at home on September 2nd against rival Lincoln.