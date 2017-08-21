Charles Barkley Throws Shade At Eclipse Viewers: ‘I’m Not A Loser’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When Charles Barkley talks, everyone listens, mostly because you never know what he’s going to say.

On Monday, Barkley stopped by the Eagles and Dolphins joint-practice with plenty to say about the solar eclipse, the Eagles and the Sixers.

Speaking on the big celestial event, also known as Eclipse 2017, Barkley is not impressed, to say the least.

“I’m not a loser,” he said. “I’ve never thought a day in my life I’ve got to watch this eclipse.”

The former Philadelphia 76er forward says he always roots for the Eagles as he talked about second-year quarterback Carson Wentz.

“Hopefully the game slows down,” Barkley said. “When you first get to pro sports, the game is in fast motion, until it slows down. It’s always going to be chaotic, but it should slow down for him. I’m excited for the Eagles’ season.”

He added, “I think everyone is excited about Carson. He had a good rookie year. They went out and got some more weapons. It’s going to be close on the playoffs or not. They’re in a tough division but they’ve got a chance for the playoffs.”

The questions and answers did not stop there for Barkley. The NBA Hall of Famer was asked about what he thinks the Sixers will do this season.

“The Sixers are going to make the playoffs,” he said. “If they are healthy, I don’t think there is anyway they don’t make the playoffs. I love [Joel] Embiid. Ben Simmons has a bright future. They got Markelle Fultz. Dario Saric probably should have been Rookie of The Year. I’ll be totally shocked if they don’t make the playoffs.”