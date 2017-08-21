3-Day Race Race Of A Lifetime Kicks-Off Friday

WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (CBS) – Hundreds of men and women are starting their 60-mile, three-day journey to raise money and awareness for the battle against breast cancer in Willow Grove on Friday, August 25th. The participants have spent countless months training and fundraising for the Komen Philadelphia 3-Day all to raise awareness in the fight to end breast cancer.
This is the 11th year for the Susan G. Komen 3-Day in Philadelphia, featuring over 1,300 participants heading out on the trek that ends at the Navy Yard. Click here to see the full route.
The 2017 Susan G. Komen Philadelphia 3-Day will begin on Friday, August 25 at Willow Grove Park Mall in Willow Grove, Penn. and travel 60 miles through the Philadelphia area, concluding on Sunday August 27 at The Navy Yard in Philadelphia. The Philadelphia community will provide encouragement by attending the Opening and Closing Ceremony and supporting walkers at official Cheering Stations along the route. More information on these locations can be found at The3Day.org.
Since 2005, the Philadelphia 3-Day has raised more than $68.1 million in the fight to end breast cancer.