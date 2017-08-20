Wide Receivers Looking To Catch Up

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In three weeks, the Eagles will kickoff their season against Washington. The top wide receivers insist they will be ready despite limited work in the preseason.

With the team’s top unit getting little work in the first two preseason games and Alshon Jeffery missing time with a shoulder injury, Eagles fans are crossing their fingers that Carson Wentz and his passing attack will be ready for week one.

The top unit should get more work on Thursday when the Eagles host Miami in preseason action, but Wide Receiver Torrey Smith says don’t be alarmed if the receivers fail to put up impressive numbers in their next game.

“I have something like ten catches over the entire preseason over ten years,” said Smith. “I don’t worry about getting the ball. I just try to go out and execute and be the best that I can be when I’m out there.”

The bigger concern for some fans has been for Jeffery. The rust was evident in his first preseason game and Receivers Coach Al Groh indicated Jeffery may still be a bit behind.

However, Head Coach Doug Pederson believes his receiver is on course to be ready for the season opener against Washington.

“Alshon is doing fine,” Pederson said. “He’s working. He’s getting reps and when he’s not in, he’s getting reps off on the side. He’s getting reps when he’s in there, so he’s right where he needs to be. Everybody makes mistakes. It’s that time of the year. We’ve got a lot of football in right now, and he’s doing well.”

Jeffery is also confident he will be up to speed on both the playbook and his timing with Wentz. He and the rest of his teammates understand the game plan is a basic one for preseason games.

Jeffery and Wentz should see more snaps on Thursday night before taking off for the last preseason game. He says he will keep the same approach this week.

“I just will take what the defense gives me,” said Jeffery. “It doesn’t matter who is throwing or catching the ball. We’ll just work and see where it goes from there.”

The message seems clear from the Eagles receivers. While production would be nice on Thursday, the receivers as well as the coaches believe they will be on the same page by the start of the regular season. Still, Smith will have no complaints if any game-breaking plays happen against the Dolphins.

“I am trying to score,” Smith said. “You try to have a good time and get the juices flowing, but the most important thing as a team for us is just to execute. Obviously, we haven’t been game planning. We just need to have success as an offense.”