The Sprint To Complete Student Athlete Physicals

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s back to school time. And that means doctors’ offices are crowded with student-athletes.
“It’s predictable and it’s crazy,” said Dr. Susan Kressly, a Warrington pediatrician.
Dr. Kressly says 80% of her day this time of year is spent performing checkups on student athletes — and completing the PIAA forms required for them to play school sports.
“Most of the docs and the staff is sitting down at least half of our lunchtime filling out forms,” Kressly said. “Last night I was in the office for an additional hour, completing forms so they would be ready for pickup.”
She says her staff is working extra hours, but parents are still calling for last-minute appointments.
Kressly says the crush is only complicated by new state immunization rules requiring kids to have their shots by the fifth day of school.