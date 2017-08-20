Police Investigating Aircraft Crash In South Jersey

Filed Under: New Jersey

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (CBS) — Police are investigating after an aircraft crashed in Middle Township, New Jersey Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to the report of the crash around 1:45 P.M. in the Green Creek section of the Township.

Early investigation revealed the aircraft, from Paramount Air, was circling to land and it lost power and crashed.

The aircraft 20-year-old pilot suffered lacerations to the head and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

