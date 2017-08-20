Philly Pre-K Gains In Popularity

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two-thousand pre-K seats funded by Philadelphia’s sweetened beverage tax are nearly full.
When the program started last spring, there were lots of empty seats, but director Julie Beamon says this year’s response pretty much confirms that was because most families had already made plans for the school year.
This session starts more typically, in September, and is 95% full.
“We have close to 1900 seats filled and we’re excited,” Beamon said.
Beamon became director last week, but she’s been with the program almost since the beginning.
Creating 2,000 high quality day care seats is a tall order and it hasn’t always gone smoothly. The state found violations, such as incomplete employee background checks, at several providers.
Beamon says those are growing pains that have mostly been resolved.
“As long as providers are compliant in completing a plan of correction, they would remain in good standing with us as they do with the state,” she said.
Beamon says the ramp up has helped more than the students in the new seats. It’s put providers in five areas that previously had none, and helped 15 move up a level in quality.