Philadelphia Women Petition For Lactation Rooms In Train Stations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two Philadelphia women are petitioning Amtrak to install breast pumping stations at 30th Street Station, and at Union Station in Washington DC.
Lacey Kohlmoos and Samatnah Matlin have created Care2 petitions online demanding that AMTRAK create lactation rooms.
Kohlmoos says the lack of these facilities came to light after she gave birth, began breastfeeding her infant, and then returned to work.
“It’s unacceptable that mothers who are traveling do not have a place at Union Station or 30th Street Station where they can pump in private,” she said.
Kohlmoos says the petitions, together, have been signed by more than 50,000 people.
“This is something that is a huge issue for so many women, and it’s not just going to go away, we’re not going to go away. If they don’t grant me a meeting, then we’ll up the ante a little bit,” said Kohlmoos.
She’s threatening a social media campaign or other events to draw attention to the issue.