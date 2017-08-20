Kelly Slam, Phillies Beat Giants 12-9 To End 6-Game Skid

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Ty Kelly doesn’t play much, but he’s learned to make the most of his opportunities.

“He’s my secret weapon,” Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said.

Mackanin summoned him at the most opportune of times on Saturday night, and Kelly delivered.

Kelly had a pinch-hit grand slam, Rhys Hoskins hit a three-run homer and Philadelphia snapped a six-game losing streak, beating the San Francisco Giants 12-9.

“I take anything positive, but that was pretty amazing,” Kelly said.

Down 12-4, the Giants scored five times in the ninth inning and brought the tying run to the plate before Hector Neris struck out Carlos Moncrief for his 14th save.

Adam Morgan (1-1) threw just one pitch and got the win.

Kelly batted for Morgan and hit a slam off Cory Gearrin that capped a seven-run burst in the sixth inning for an 11-4 lead. He has 14 RBIs on 14 hits this year.

“The one thing he does is he doesn’t overswing,” Mackanin said. “He doesn’t try to do too much and he’s got some quickness in his bat. If you make a mistake like they did tonight, he doesn’t try to overpower, he just tries to put the head on it and that’s what he did tonight.”

Denard Span became the first Giants player to lead off with an inside-the-park home run in 72 years. The last Giant to do it was Johnny Rucker on June 20, 1945, when the team played in New York and was at the Polo Grounds against the Boston Braves, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Ty Blach (8-9) took the loss.

Cameron Rupp homered and doubled, and Freddy Galvis had three hits for the Phillies.

Rupp doubled off Blach with one out to start the sixth, with Span losing the high flyball to center field. The ball landed in front of him.

“He lost it. He never saw it in the twilight,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “The ball is tough to pick up at that time of the night.”

Giants star Buster Posey was 1 for 4, extending his hitting streak against the Phillies to 21 games going back to 2014.

