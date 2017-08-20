Dozens Hospitalized After Bus Collides With Tractor Trailer

WILLIAMS TOWNSHIP (CBS) — Dozens of people were hospitalized after a bus collided with a tractor trailer in Northampton County, Pennsylvania.
It happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 78 in Williams Township.
Police said the tractor trailer struck the bus from behind, causing it to overturn and crash into the center median.
Authorities said all 26 passengers onboard the bus were taken to local hospitals for evaluation. Police confirmed there were several injuries, but did not immediately give an exact number or the extent of those injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.