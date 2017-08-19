Vandals Strike Frank Rizzo Mural In Italian Market

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Frank Rizzo mural in the Italian Market was spray-painted with the words “KILL KILLER COPS” overnight.

This comes after several instances of vandalism of the Rizzo statue outside of the city’s Municipal Services building this week.

Arrest Made After 'Black Power' Spray-Painted On Controversial Frank Rizzo Statue

(credit: CBS)

After the deadly violence in Charlottesville last weekend, there have been renewed calls — including from public officials — to take down tributes to Rizzo, the controversial former Mayor and Police Commissioner.

A few residents stayed up all night guarding the statue to protect against further vandalism there.

This is not the first time the mural of Rizzo has been vandalized.

