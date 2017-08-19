Philly Archbishop To Ordain New Bishop For Allentown Diocese

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Archbishop Charles Chaput will preside over the ordination of the fifth bishop of a neighboring diocese that was carved out of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia more than 50 years ago.

On August 31, Bishop-elect Alfred Schlert, a native son of the Allentown Diocese, will be formally installed as the head of a five-county episcopate whose borders touch the Philadelphia region in several spots.

Schlert grew up in suburban Easton and studied for the priesthood at St. Charles Borromeo Seminary in Lower Merion and in Rome.

Schlert was ordained in 1987 and has served as a college chaplain, assistant pastor, vicar general and, most recently administrator of the Allentown Diocese.

The incoming bishop also has worked the past few years with Chaput through the Pennsylvania Catholic Conference.

“He’s a very collegial man, very fraternal,” Schlert said. “He’s been tremendous to me in these days and he couldn’t have been more accepting and welcoming of me and I’m honored he’s going to ordain me a bishop.”

Schlert added he’ll look to Chaput as a mentor.

“Hopefully to be able to learn from him, especially about the issues that that he’s written on,” he said. “He has a great spirit that I’ve noticed among the bishops in the state. He’s our Metropolitan, of course, which means he oversees this region of Pennsylvania and its bishops.”