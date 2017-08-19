2 Injured After Car Crashes Into School Building In Marple Township

BROOMALL, PA (CBS) — Delaware County Fire Officials responded to a call that two people were injured after a vehicle drove into a Marple Township school.
They say the incident took place just before 5 p.m. Saturday at Saint Pius X School along the 200 block of Lawrence Road.
Officials say medics are on the scene evaluating two people at this time.
There is no word yet on their condition.
The cause of the crash is still being investigated.
