‘It’s In Dire Need’: Wildwood Officials Considering Replacing Iconic Boardwalk

WILDWOOD, NJ. (CBS) — Preliminary plans are under discussion to replace the storied boardwalk in Wildwood.
The Wildwood boardwalk was built nearly a century ago, and city officials say it’s time to consider replacing it.
“It goes back to 1926 when the substructure was put together by the WPA and the government programs of the day,” said Mayor Ernie Troiano, Junior.
And he says it is in dire need of replacement.
“We get about eight to nine million visitors on the boardwalk during the course of a season, so it takes a pounding,” he said. “Plus the tram cars, plus the police cars and the vehicles that use it during the course of the off-season and the season, so very, very in need of repair.”
Troiano says the biggest thing is find the funding for the project. He is appealing to state and federal lawmakers for 40 to 50 million dollars in grants to bankroll the project.
The mayor says construction could start as early as Fall 2018.