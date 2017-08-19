Best In Blue Grass Will Hit South Jersey Labor Day Weekend

SALAM COUNTY, NJ (CBS) — Roots music royalty will be featured at the 46th Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival, held Labor Day weekend on the Salem County Fairgrounds in South Jersey. The three day festival was recently named the International Bluegrass Music Association’s event of the year.

“We were in competition with festivals in France, and Canada, and some major festivals here, so it’s a real honor for us,” said Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival Co-Founder Carl Goldstein.

He says this year’s bill is topped by two heavy hitters.

“Del McCoury’s going to be there,” Goldstein said. “He’s probably the biggest name in Bluegrass now, and for many years.”

And Asleep at the Wheel, the great Western Swing band from Texas,” fronted by Philly native Ray Benson.

Here’s more proof the festival’s hardly strictly bluegrass.

“We have a Dixieland band coming up from the streets of New Orleans called Tuba Skinny, and they are beyond description wonderful,” Goldstein said.

There’s free camping, and a kids’ academy.

“Kids for the entire weekend, can be instructed in most of the stringed instruments,” he said.

You’ll need to provide your own seating, so bring a lawn chair, and an awareness of bluegrass festival etiquette.

“We have a policy that, if there’s an open chair, anyone can sit there. And then when the owner comes back, of course, you relinquish the seat. So very often, for any of the performances, you’ll be able to find a pretty good seat,” he said.

Also on the bill, the Gibson Brothers, the Grascals, and Chester County’s own Danny Paisley and the Southern Grass.

For more information of the festival you can visit delawarevalleybluegrass.org.