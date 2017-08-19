2 Pennsylvania Troopers Shot, Suspect Dead

Filed Under: Pennsylvania State Police, Pennsylvania State Troopers, state trooper shot

FAIRCHANCE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say two Pennsylvania state troopers have been shot and a suspect killed outside a small-town store, south of Pittsburgh.

State police say the troopers, both taken to hospitals after the Friday night shooting in Fairchance, were in stable condition. A state police spokeswoman didn’t immediately return a call Saturday.

Police told news reporters Friday night that the encounter took place outside a Stop ‘n Save in Fairchance, a borough about 52 miles south of Pittsburgh. They say that as the officers approached the man, he pulled out a gun from a backpack and fired it. They confirmed the suspect was shot.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Small Hotel Getaway
Eclipse 2017
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch