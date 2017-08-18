State Trooper Revives Woman Who Stopped Breathing In South Jersey

CAPE MAY COUNTY, N.J. (CBS)—A New Jersey State Police trooper is being hailed a hero after he helped revive a woman who stopped breathing on the side of the road.
It happened on Thursday around 4:22 p.m. when Trooper Didier Paul was responding to an accident on the Garden State Parkway southbound, near milepost 11.1.
Police say when the trooper arrived on the scene he discovered a driver assisting a 70-year-old North Wildwood woman who was feeling ill.
When Tpr. Paul attempted to have Ms. Murphy sit in the front passenger seat, he realized that she was not breathing, police say.
That’s when the trooper removed her from the car and began performing CPR.
Couple Recounts Terrifying Moments Being Stuck On Rising Drawbridge In South Jersey
Police say the woman quickly regained consciousness and began to breathe on her own after several chest compressions were administered.
She was transported to Cape Regional Medical Center where she is currently listed in stable condition.