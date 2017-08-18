The Dom Giordano Show: Raheem Kassam, Dr. Massimo Faggioli, & Neal Zoren | August 18

Dom talks about the Barcelona attack yesterday, the growing calls from pundits to remove statues of slaveholders, and played game of the week. Raheem Kasssam joins the show to talk about his book, “No Go Zones: How Sharia Law Is Coming to a Neighborhood Near You”. Church historian and Professor of Theology and Religious Studies at Villanova University, Dr. Massimo Faggioli joins the show to talk about “hard-lined American Catholics” and Pope Francis’s popularity in the area. Neal Zoren joins the show to talk about what’s on TV.
9:00 CNN claimed yesterday after the attack in Barcelona that it was a copycat attack from Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend.
9:05 A professor on MSNBC compared the Robert E. Lee statue to having high schools and monuments named after Adolf Hitler.
9:10 Angela Rye stated on CNN that George Washington and Thomas Jefferson’s statues need to come down.
9:20: Robin Simcox says CNN’s claims that Barcelona’s attack was a copycat of Charlottesville is not credible.
10:00 Raheem Kasssam joins the show to talk about his book, “No Go Zones: How Sharia Law Is Coming to a Neighborhood Near You“.
10:20 Church historian and Professor of Theology and Religious Studies at Villanova University, Dr. Massimo Faggioli joins the show to talk about “hard-lined American Catholics” and Pope Francis’s popularity in the area.
10:35 Neal Zoren joins the show to talk about what’s on TV.
11:10 Philly.com released a story titled, “Cherry Hill man is major distributor of white-supremacy music and merchandise”.
11:45 Dom plays Game of the Week.