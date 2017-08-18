American Celebrating Wedding Among Those Killed In Spain Attacks

PHILADELPHIA (CNN)–At least 13 people have been killed and 120 people have been injured after two terror attacks in Spain’s Catalonia region this week.

On Thursday, a van plowed into pedestrians visiting Barcelona’s iconic Las Ramblas, the city’s busiest tourist promenade. Early on Friday morning, five armed attackers drove a car through a crowd of people in the town of Cambrils, 75 miles southwest of Barcelona.

The victims of the attacks hailed from at least 35 different nations, according to authorities. Spain is one of the world’s top three vacation destinations, with Barcelona its most popular destination — welcoming about 8 million international visitors a year.

Two Italians were the first among the dead to be named.

Bruno Gulotta, 35, was on vacation in Barcelona with his partner Martina and two children, 5-year-old Alessandro and daughter Aria, who is a few months old.

Luca Russo, a 25-year-old engineer was also killed in Barcelona, where he was on holiday with his girlfriend Martha Scomazzon, who is among the injured.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in a tweet one American had been killed on Friday. He has been identified as Jared Tucker, 43, of California.

According to CBS News, Jared had just headed to a restaurant to use the restroom, and moments later, as chaos unfolded, his wife, Heidi Nunes sought shelter in a kiosk, Dan Tucker explained. When Nunes left the kiosk, she couldn’t find her husband.

A 74-year-old Portuguese woman has also been identified by the Portuguese government among the dead.

So far, France has suffered the most casualties, with 26 French nationals injured, 11 seriously.

