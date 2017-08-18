Powerball Jackpot Soars To $535 Million

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $535 million, making it one of the largest in U.S. history.

No one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing, so the national lottery game will continue to grow ahead of the next drawing Saturday night. At $535 million, the drawing would be the eighth largest lottery jackpot.

“A prize of this magnitude is life-changing for the winner, and is creating an exciting buzz throughout the state,” said Vernon Kirk, director of the Delaware Lottery. “We are thrilled that the Powerball continues to climb, but no matter the jackpot size, we always remind our players about responsible play—it’s important for consumers to know when to take breaks, not to spend beyond their means and, most importantly, to have fun.”

The prize figure refers to the annuity option, in which winnings would be paid out over 29 years. A winner who took the cash option would snag $340.1 million, though that would be subject to state and federal taxes.

Powerball is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

