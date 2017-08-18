Pocono Raceway Provides Fast Thrills IndyCar Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The eyes of the auto racing world are on the Poconos this weekend, as some of the best racing has happened for almost 50 years at Pocono Raceway.

Nick Igdalsky, Pocono Raceway CEO, said, “This is the longest straightaway you will ever find in all of America. This track was designed by an IndyCar driver for IndyCars.”

The big race roars into action Sunday with the ABC Supply 500, and what better way to prepare than an up close and personal ride around the track known as The Tricky Triangle.

“There are three distinct corners, none of them are the same,” Igdalsky explained. “So turn one is different from turn two. Turn two is different from turn three. There’s your Tricky Triangle.

“You are going to see speeds up to 230 mph,” he continued. “These IndyCars are going to be going flat out all the way around. They are never going to come off the gas. We liken it to a fighter jet on an attack run — it’s amazing to watch.”

And many will have that chance to see the full spectacle of the Tricky Triangle on Sunday.