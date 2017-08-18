Thousands Line Up For Eclipse Glasses In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thousands showed up at downtown Philadelphia to get themselves solar eclipse glasses in preparation for Monday’s rare celestial event.

Hundreds of glasses were distributed at Dilworth Park, where Eyewitness News viewers were camped out before the giveaway. But due to overwhelming demand, the glasses were all gone within 15 minutes.

Protective eye-wear is a must for those wanting to view the solar eclipse on August 21.

Guide To Viewing Sites For The Solar Eclipse

There’s so much energy and excitement surrounding this rare phenomenon be cause the last time a total solar eclipse happened was 38 years ago.

It’s a once in a lifetime experience with folks clamoring to make sure they don’t miss it.

At 2:44 p.m. Monday will be the peak of the partial solar eclipse for those in the Philadelphia area.

Between now and then, the race is on to get get the proper viewing specs as the prices for the protective eclipse glasses continue to soar.

Some websites that are selling the glasses report the prices for the glasses have tripled over the last two weeks.