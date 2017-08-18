WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning In Effect For Area Until 7 P.M.Radar | Forecast

Thousands Line Up For Eclipse Glasses In Philadelphia

By Natasha Brown
Filed Under: Eclipse 2017

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thousands showed up at downtown Philadelphia to get themselves solar eclipse glasses in preparation for Monday’s rare celestial event.

Hundreds of glasses were distributed at Dilworth Park, where Eyewitness News viewers were camped out before the giveaway. But due to overwhelming demand, the glasses were all gone within 15 minutes.

Protective eye-wear is a must for those wanting to view the solar eclipse on August 21.

Guide To Viewing Sites For The Solar Eclipse

There’s so much energy and excitement surrounding this rare phenomenon be cause the last time a total solar eclipse happened was 38 years ago.

It’s a once in a lifetime experience with folks clamoring to make sure they don’t miss it.

At 2:44 p.m. Monday will be the peak of the partial solar eclipse for those in the Philadelphia area.

Between now and then, the race is on to get get the proper viewing specs as the prices for the protective eclipse glasses continue to soar.

Some websites that are selling the glasses report the prices for the glasses have tripled over the last two weeks.

More from Natasha Brown
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Small Hotel Getaway
Eclipse 2017
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch