Eagles-Bills: Good, Bad, Ugly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There were a lot of things to like, and a few things to dislike in the Eagles’ 20-16 preseason win against the visiting Buffalo Bills at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday night.

The Good

Linebacker Mychal Kendricks played out of his mind. The linebacker has been in limbo land with the Eagles, wanting to be traded, and the Eagles willing to oblige. No has been a match, so far. This game will certainly serve as great tape for Kendricks, who had a sack and two tackles for losses, along with one quarterback hit. Maybe the suitors will pick up for Kendricks after seeing what he’s able to do. Kendricks has shown his displeasure with Eagles’ management over their inability to move him. His been moody in the locker room and carries the appearance of a dead man walking.

Cornerback Ron Darby left a fantastic first impression. Playing against his old team, Darby picked off a pass late in the first quarter and returned it 48 yards. He almost had another pick earlier in the quarter.

Receiver Nelson Agholor was targeted three times and came up with two receptions for 28 yards, including a 21-yard catch. He continues to put distance between himself and last year’s shadows.

Defensive end Derek Barnett keeps showing he deserves to start. For the second-straight week, the Eagles’ first-round pick had a sack. He continues to put pressure on the quarterback and maybe it’s time the Eagles give him a chance against the opposition’s ones in the next few weeks.

Receiver Marcus Johnson is making a strong bid to make the Eagles. He was targeted three times and caught two passes for 45 yards, including a 38-yard reception late in the first half.

Cornerback Rasul Douglas is getting used to NFL speed. He’s played well on special teams.

Running back Corey Clement made a strong statement to make this team, rushing for a team-high 34 yards on eight carries, including a 24-yard run and six-yard second-quarter touchdown.

Defensive end Steven Means had two of the Eagles’ five sacks.

The Bad

Running back LeGarrette Blount just doesn’t have the speed or the legs anymore to run sweeps. Blount is slowly proving the theory that once a player leaves the New England Patriots that they aren’t the same anymore. He rushed five times for eight yards.

Quarterback Carson Wentz has thrown one touchdown this preseason. The Eagles, however, are 2-for-6 in the red zone. It was a problem last year, too.

The Ugly

Cornerback C.J. Smith appears as if he can’t cover anyone.

Kicker Caleb Sturgis’ 45-yard field goal attempt late in the first quarter that sailed wide left. Yes, it’s only preseason, but it’s nice to know your kicker can still consistently nail anything under 50 yards.

Quarterback Matt McGloin was 12 for 20 for 131 yards and an interception. He’s been playing against the twos, and though he has NFL starting experience, he seems lost. Nick Foles (out with an elbow injury) can’t come back fast enough.