PennDOT Closes Part Of Schuylkill Avenue For Construction

By Kim Glovas
Filed Under: Kim Glovas, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — PennDOT has announced that northbound Schuylkill Avenue, near 30th Street Station, will be closed for the next five months.

It’s part of the department’s wide ranging bridge rehabilitation project.

PennDOT spokesman Bob Kent says the closure begins Monday, August 21st at 7 A.M. Traffic will be detoured between Walnut and Chestnut Streets to allow for work on the bridge over the Schuylkill Expressway.

“We are reconstructing Schuylkill Avenue in stages. Repairing and repainting the steel superstructure, and replacing the deck as well as the joints along with the sidewalks. With this closure, southbound traffic will be maintained,” Kent said.

The closure will mean motorists and cyclists will not be able to turn right onto the Walnut Street Bridge over the river.

Motorists who travel in the area are urged to give themselves extra time to get through the work zone.

The sidewalk on the east side of Schuylkill Avenue will be closed to pedestrians. The west side will remain open.

