Penn State’s James Franklin Gets New 6-Year Deal, Per Report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Penn State head football coach James Franklin reportedly has a new contract, making him one of the six highest paid coaches in college football.
According to SI.com’s Bruce Feldman, Franklin has agreed to a new deal worth $5.8 million per year, for six years. His buyout is $2 million this year.
The Langhorne, PA native led Penn State to the Big Ten Championship last season and is expected to have a top-10 program this year. Franklin has gone 25–15 over three seasons at Penn State, after taking over a program in turmoil still reeling from sanctions, scholarship reductions, and national scrutiny over the Jerry Sandusky scandal.
Franklin was named 2016 Sporting News National Coach of the Year, Woody Hayes National Coach of the Year, and Associated Press Big Ten Coach of the Year.