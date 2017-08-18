WEATHER: Severe Weather Chances For The Delaware Valley This Afternoon | Severe Thunderstorm Watch Until 9 P.M.Radar | Forecast

Man Sells Nintendo Video Game Collection For Thousands Of Dollars

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS) — A Milwaukee man says he’s going to travel, and maybe buy a boat, after selling off his video game collection.

Charles Amble says Nintendo was his nerdy obsession back in the 1980s and 1990s, and he amassed dozens of games and playing consoles.

He decided to sell it all on eBay – 750 games across three Nintendo platforms.

The collection brought in no less than $20,000.

“The past 10 years, this has been a really huge part of my life,” said Amble. “The hobby has really started booming in the last five or six years so it seemed like a good time to sell.”

Amble did keep one piece, a Super Mario Brothers sign.

He says that’s all that’s left of his super collection.

