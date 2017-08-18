Mother, Daughter Kayaking Delaware River In Support Of Breast Cancer Research

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A New Hampshire woman and her daughter are kayaking the entirety of the Delaware River from New York to Baltimore to raise support for breast cancer research. The pair made their first of 3-stops in our area Thursday afternoon. KYW’s Dan Wing caught up with the pair in Lambertville, N.J.

Choate and her daughter will stop in Trenton Friday afternoon, and then in Burlington County Saturday as part of their journey, which you can follow on her “Kayak River of Life” Facebook page.

In 2003, Carolyn Choate was told she only had three years to live after being diagnosed with breast cancer. After two mastectomies, chemo, and drug treatments the now 59-year-old is kayaking to raise support for Breast Cancer Research, and raise funds for an endowment at the University of Maryland in the name of Dr. Angela Brodie, who holds a special place in Choate’s heart as her research discovered aromatase-inhibitors, which were key in Choate’s treatment.

In 2014, Choate reached out to Dr. Brodie by email.

“And I said Dr. Brodie, if this gets to you, I just you to know how grateful and how thankful I am for saving my life and the life of millions of women around the world,” she says.

The two quickly became friends, however Dr. Brodie passed earlier this summer.

Choate now hopes to raise awareness of her work through her kayaking trip and through the endowment in her name.