Burlington County Man Accused Of Fatally Stabbing Woman Behind Vacant Store

PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A Burlington County man is in custody after being accused of fatally stabbing a woman behind a vacant store in Browns Mills last month.

Frank Walker III, 41, of the 200 block of Cookstown-New Egypt Road in Pemberton Township, was arrested Friday afternoon in the murder of 29-year-old Diana Stillwell, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.

Stillwell’s body was found on July 13 after police were called to the area of Juliustown and Pemberton-Browns Mills Roads after someone heard screams coming from the rear of the building.

She was discovered with severe lacerations to her upper body and pronounced dead at the scene.

Walker has been charged with murder and is currently being held at Burlington County Jail pending a hearing in Superior Court.

Last month, 32-year-old Darren DeCarlo was charged with providing false information to investigators on the night of the murder. He has been charged with obstructing the administration of law.

