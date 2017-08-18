Police: Husband And Wife Arrested In Connection With Overdose Death

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department announced the arrests of a couple in connection with an overdose death.

Joshua Caleb Jeffords, 33, and his wife Elizabeth Sarah Calderwood, 33, both of Philadelphia, were arrested after the death of a 33-year-old woman of East Goshen Township who reportedly overdosed on heroin, according to police.

Authorities say they found the woman dead upon arrival in her bedroom and she was reportedly near two blue heroin bags both stamped “LITTLE MIAMI” in black ink. One bag was open, the other was still sealed, according to police.

In early July, police executed a search warrant at the residence of Jeffords and Calderwood and they reportedly recovered what they suspect to be heroin and heroin packaging.

On July 11, Jeffords was charged with one count of delivery of a controlled substance, one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of dealing in proceeds of illegal activity, two counts of criminal use of a communication facility and criminal conspiracy.

Calderwood was charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, one count of possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of criminal use of a communication facility and criminal conspiracy.

Jeffords bail was set at $50,000 and Calderwood’s bail was set at $25,000.

Jeffords was in Chester County Prison until August 7 when his bail was posted.

On August 9, police say they received the autopsy report and toxicology report for 33-year-old woman stating that she died from a drug overdose and the drug Fentanyl was in her system.

On August 16, police charged Jeffords with one count of drug delivery resulting in death, based on the findings of the Chester County Coroner’s Office reports.

Jeffords surrendered to police and sent to Chester County Prison after failing to post a $500,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing for both defendants, on all charges, is scheduled for Sept. 6.