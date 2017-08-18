7-Eleven Allowing Customers To Fill Any Size Cup With Slurpee For $1.50

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Slurpee fans can get their fix on at 7-Eleven as the convenience store is allowing customers to fill up any size cup they bring in for $1.50.
The Bring Your Own Cup Day offer takes place Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. at participating 7-Eleven locations.
7-Eleven has rules for the cups customers are allowed to bring in. The cup must fit upright within the 10-inch hole, must be food-safe clean, must be watertight and only one cup per person.
Customers can share a pic of their cup creation on social media with #BYOCupDay.