5 Highlights From Eagles Vs. Bills

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It wasn’t the prettiest of games from an offensive standpoint, but there were certainly some Eagles highlights.

The Eagles defeated the Bills 20-16 in the second preseason game. The standout play came from new Eagles corner and former Bill, Ronald Darby. Darby had two pass breakups and this interception.

Glassboro’s Corey Clement had eight carries for 34 yards and this touchdown.

Rookie defensive end Derek Barnett recorded his third sack of the preseason.

Former Villanova linebacker Don Cherry had three tackles, including this one which caused a fumble recovered by C.J. Smith.

Alshon Jeffery caught just two of five targets for 23 yards in his debut. Here’s one of his catches.

A match made in heaven pic.twitter.com/qyV489gshS — Tyler Jackson (@TjackRH) August 17, 2017

Not shown in the highlights available was Mychal Kendricks’ outstanding game. The Angry Bird recorded two tackles for a loss, one sack, one QB hit, and an interception.